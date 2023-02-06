No change to Government's decision to provide funding to SPH Media after falsification of circulation data

SINGAPORE: The recent saga surrounding SPH Media Trust's (SMT) inflated daily circulation numbers will not change the Government's decision to provide funding support nor the amount it previously committed to providing, according to Communications and Information Minister Josephine Teo.

She was speaking in Parliament on Monday (Feb 6) when she addressed around 20 questions filed by Members of Parliament (MP) related to SMT's falsification of circulation numbers.

Last month, The Straits Times reported that the circulation numbers of titles published by SPH Media - which include The Straits Times, The Business Times and Lianhe Zaobao - had been inflated by between 85,000 and 95,000, or about 10 to 12 per cent, of the reported daily average circulation.

There were instances where copies were printed, counted for circulation and then destroyed, as well as double-counting of subscriptions.

According to reports, the practices came to light during a review of internal processes that was initiated in March 2022.

Following the news, the Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) conducted its own review to determine if the inconsistencies in circulation data affect the decision to fund, and the amount the Government has committed to fund SPH Media.

As part of this, MCI also re-examined its analysis of the media landscape in early 2021, when the decision was taken to support the restructuring of the SPHL’s media business into SMT, said Mrs Teo.

Reiterating the reasons behind the Government's decision to support SMT, which included helping the newsroom to go digital in order to remain competitive, she said they still remain valid today.

"SMT’s internal review of circulation numbers reinforced our assessment that the media landscape had become highly unfavourable for news organisations, even if they had substantial reach and were trusted by the public," said Mrs Teo.

"In particular, demand for print and digital subscriptions had weakened because news had become freely available. This is why circulation had come under pressure."

"I emphasise: This does not make it right for anyone to overstate circulation numbers. But it reaffirms the need for restructuring," she added.