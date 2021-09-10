SPH shareholders vote in favour of proposed restructuring to hive off media business

SINGAPORE: Shareholders of Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) have voted in favour of the proposed restructuring of the company, paving the way for its media arm to be transferred to a not-for-profit entity.

At a virtual extraordinary general meeting on Friday (Sep 10), about 97.5 per cent of the more than 300 shareholders voted in favour of the move, SPH said in a media release.

The majority also voted yes to the conversion of management shares to ordinary shares and the adoption of a new constitution.

The restructuring, announced on May 6, comes as the company faces falling advertising revenue.

Under the exercise, SPH’s entire media-related business will be transferred to a newly incorporated wholly-owned subsidiary, SPH Media Holdings. SPH Media will eventually be transferred to a newly formed public company limited by guarantee (CLG), chaired by former minister Khaw Boon Wan.

The restructuring entails transferring all relevant subsidiaries and employees, the News Centre and Print Centre and their respective leaseholds, as well as related intellectual property and information technology assets.

This is expected to be completed in December.