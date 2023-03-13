Spize's outlets at Simpang Bedok get hygiene downgrade after food poisoning cases

SINGAPORE: Two food establishments owned by Spize have had their food hygiene grades downgraded from A to C, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Saturday (Mar 11).

Fifteen people reportedly developed gastroenteritis symptoms following the consumption of food prepared at Spize @ Simpang Bedok from Jul 5 to Jul 6, 2022.

While there were no hospitalisations, a joint investigation by the Ministry of Health and SFA was conducted and an inspection on Jul 10, 2022 revealed there were several hygiene lapses at both the food stall, Spize Continental Kitchen, and the food shop, Spize.

Spize Continental Kitchen was found to have "a stained chopping board and improper segregation of ready-to-eat food and raw food", said SFA.

The agency also found Spize to have poor housekeeping, citing an overcrowded walk-in freezer as an example. SFA added that the premises were also used for food processing when it had a licence as a takeaway shop.

"SFA will be taking enforcement actions against the licensees for these lapses," said the agency.

"SFA has adjusted food hygiene grades of the food stall at 338 Bedok Road (Spize Continental Kitchen) and food shop at 284 Bedok Road (Spize) from 'A' to 'C' with effect from Mar 10, 2023, to be reviewed in 12 months."



SFA also said Spize's premises at Simpang Bedok would be kept under surveillance.

"Food operators are reminded to adhere to good food hygiene and safety processes. Good hygiene practices such as the washing of hands before handling food can greatly reduce the incidence of gastroenteritis when adopted by all key stakeholders, including the industry and public," added the agency.

"SFA conducts regular inspections of SFA-licensed food establishments to ensure compliance with our regulations, and will not hesitate to take enforcement action if necessary."

According to the agency, the licensees have rectified the lapses identified.