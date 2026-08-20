S$54,000 raised for rower Joan Poh’s World Champs bid; funding remains hurdle for Singapore athletes

SINGAPORE: Members of Singapore's sporting community and businesses have stepped up to raise S$54,000 (US$42,000) in a final push to send Olympic rower Joan Poh to the World Rowing Championships.

The tournament will take place in Amsterdam from Aug 24 to 30, where Poh will be aiming to improve on Singapore's best-ever finish of 17th place, set in 2013. Her target: A top-eight finish.

Part of the S$54,000 will go towards living expenses for Poh and her coach in the Netherlands. The funds have also supported earlier training camps and selection events, as well as preparations for the wider national rowing team in the lead-up to the championships and other international meets.

Among those who have rallied behind the rowers are members of Singapore's national women's tchoukball team, who donated their entire S$4,000 prize from the Singapore Sports Awards.

Team captain Tan Wan Ying said the rowers' situation resonated with her team, prompting the players to give away their prize money despite facing funding challenges of their own.

“My team decided why not we just use this money to support fellow athletes who are also working hard to contribute to Singapore,” she said.

Local food chain Mr Bean contributed S$20,000, which included cash support and meal vouchers for Poh and her teammates.

“We met Joan by chance. We were moved by her story, her determination and her resilience,” said Venus Ang, the eatery’s assistant branding director.

“We believe that every athlete deserves support long before the medals and applause. We hope that Joan can carry this blessing with her and bring glory to Singapore.”