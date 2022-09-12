The Big Read: Pressures and temptations aplenty in sporting world, only a rare few can scale the peak and stay there

Explaining the difficulty behind such an endeavour, Dr Tan said there is a big difference between the time when an athlete is chasing for the top spot, and when he has reached there and is trying to maintain his dominance.

“It’s not easy to stay at world number one, because … it’s easier to be the one chasing,” he said. “Once you’re at the top and you’re the one being chased, your training strategy will have to change.”

Using a business analogy, Dr Tan pointed out that growing a small company often requires a very different set of skills from keeping a big company steady.

“The skills to stay at the top are much more complex … Most of the time, you practise chasing to reach the top, but how many get to practise staying at the top?”

So what makes serial world beaters tick? According to American science magazine Popular Science, the key difference lies in these athletes’ mental training and ability to stay focused.

For instance, these top athletes often train with distractions. When golf legend Tiger Woods was young, for example, his father would jingle keys or drop coins when he was in the middle of his golf swing.

For Phelps, American business news channel CNBC reported that the 23-time Olympic gold medallist would put his goals down on paper and frequently look them over, especially after a tough day.

He even has goals up to 20 years into the future jotted down, so that it helps him stay focused.

And according to British daily the Guardian, tennis legend Federer’s dominance on the court in a career spanning more than 20 years is due in part to his willingness to learn new playing styles and improve on his ground strokes constantly, despite already winning virtually every accolade in the sport.

Ultimately, it all boils down to the nation’s sporting culture, said Schooling’s former coach Lopez, echoing the sentiment expressed by other athletes interviewed.

He gave the example of when he was coaching swimming in Singapore between 2015 and 2016. While he saw many children with the potential to excel in the pool, they were never pushed by their parents to give their all to the sport.

“Kids didn’t show up to practise … because they had to study,” he said. “Instead of their parents telling them to come up to Coach Sergio to set up a plan, they would tell them (the kids) that they don’t have to come to practise.”

He added that Schooling’s path to success was in contrast to what he had observed in most young swimmers here.

A confluence of factors - Schooling having the potential to be a world champion, him daring to dream of beating Phelps one day, and most crucially, his parents believing fully in his dreams - was what led to an unlikely Olympic gold for Singapore, said Lopez.

Some psychologists and sportspeople pointed out despite the well-known constraints that Singaporean elite sportspeople have to grapple with, the pressures exerted on them - including in the form of public expectations - can actually spur them to even greater heights.

"It is up to an athlete, how he manages the pressure. If he manages it in a positive way, it becomes a good pressure that spurs him to work even harder," he said.

For example, Dr Tan said that even when he fared well in sailing regionally, he would often put additional pressure on himself to work harder, keeping in mind the fact that his performances still paled in comparison to the best the world had to offer.

"I would tell myself that I would have to work harder to justify my slot at the World Championships," he said. "That's what a conscientious person would do, he turns the pressure into something positive."

Whatever the future holds for Singapore’s elite sportspeople, Lopez felt that an Olympian like Schooling “doesn’t need to win another Olympic medal to be somebody that can change the country, because he has already changed it”.

“He has a lot of experience from living abroad, racing, and he can share that with the Singaporean youth, and it’s invaluable, you cannot pay for that with money.”

“So it’s really up to you guys, how you want to appreciate your own.”

This article was originally published in TODAY.