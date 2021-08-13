Sports bar Darts Buddy charged with serving alcohol past 10.30pm during COVID-19 pandemic

SINGAPORE: A sports bar in the Jalan Besar area was charged on Friday (Aug 13) with serving alcohol past 10.30pm during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Darts Buddy was given one charge of breaching a COVID-19 control order, by allowing consumption of liquor at its premises at 28 Beatty Road past 10.30pm.

The sports bar was allegedly serving alcohol at about 10.40pm on Jan 29 this year.

The Singapore Land Authority (SLA), which filed the charge, said in February that the company allegedly attempted to avoid detection by shuttering its main entrance that day.

Safe-distancing enforcement officers observed customers entering and exiting the premises through a rear door, it added.

A representative for the bar is set to plead guilty in September.

The maximum penalties for a first-time offender are a jail term of up to six months, a fine of up to S$10,000, or both. Penalties are doubled for repeat offenders.