Sports Hub CEO Lionel Yeo to step down when Government takes over

SINGAPORE: Sports Hub CEO Lionel Yeo will step down from his position on Dec 9, when the Government takes over management of the facility.

Mr Yeo had "politely declined" the opportunity to continue in Sports Hub as joining the new entity in the public sector is "not in line with his personal career plans".

The 49-year-old shared this with CNA in an interview on Thursday (Nov 3), where he spoke about his time as chief executive of the Sports Hub, having seen it through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Yeo had served in the public service for 22 years and was the chief executive of the Singapore Tourism Board from 2012 to 2018. He then joined tech firm Grab as CEO adviser before starting at the Sports Hub in February 2020.

CNA has contacted Sport Singapore (SportSG) to ask who the incoming CEO will be.

SportSG is taking over the ownership and management of the Sports Hub from next month and has said that it has plans to make it more accessible to the broader community in Singapore.

The 35-hectare Singapore Sports Hub comprises the 55,000-capacity National Stadium, an indoor aquatics arena, the multi-purpose OCBC Arena, a water sports centre, the Singapore Indoor Stadium and Kallang Wave Mall.

It was built under a public-private partnership between the Government and a consortium of companies that came together to form SportsHub Pte Ltd (SHPL).