The risks and rewards of PPPs: How public-private partnerships have fared in Singapore

An external factor that could make or break the project is the stability of global economic conditions and supply chains. At a project level, one thing to look out for would be the corporate and financial management of the PPP, he added.

As detailed in his book, there have been at least five successful PPP water projects between national water agency PUB and the private sector from 2000 to 2010, including desalination plants and NEWater plants.

The National Environment Agency also contracted with Keppel Seghers to build and operate an incineration plant, which has been operational since 2009.

In the education sector, the ITE College West built by Gammon Capital has won several awards, including the Asia Pacific PPP Deal of the Year by Project Finance International, Singapore.

In contrast, sports facilities projects have not had such a good track record. With the Changi Motorsports Hub, the company involved, SG Changi, was investigated by Singapore’s Corrupt Practices Investigations Bureau (CPIB) for irregularities in the tender.

This caused the project investors to withhold funding and the project not meeting key deadlines. In 2011, the then-Singapore Sports Council terminated the project partnership.

One notable failure that dominated headlines was the Tuaspring integrated water and power plant project by Hyflux. After Hyflux underwent court-supervised debt restructuring, PUB took over the desalination plant from Hyflux in May 2019.

On the other hand, there are PPPs whose success is difficult to fully ascertain, according to some industry analysts. One such project is the MRT system.

“I think it’s quite hard to talk about the issue because it’s actually very complex. The PPP encompasses a wide range of activities, and so it’s hard to say whether a PPP works,” explained Associate Professor Walter Theseira, who teaches economics at the Singapore University of Social Sciences.

“There is a wide range of arrangements for the MRT system, which span a range of different concepts. … Some external experts might not even call our system a PPP.”

When the MRT system first opened in 1987, its lines were fully owned and operated by the state. Then in 1996, more of the MRT system was privatised in hopes that it would lead to greater efficiency.

In 1998, SMRT – which was then a government-linked company under Temasek – began operating the North-South and East-West lines. SMRT later became a listed company in 2000.

LTA also awarded the operating licence for the North-East line to SBS Transit, another listed company.

But in 2016, following criticism that SMRT as a private company might have prioritised profits over providing an essential public good, SMRT was delisted. LTA bought back SMRT's rail assets, returning them to government control.

On the other hand, Associate Professor Raymond Ong, from the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at NUS, believes the MRT system's PPP has "largely worked".

"If we look at (earlier) days, what happened is that private operators had to do the maintenance, and also the operations of the stations and trains. And often, this would mean that lesser attention might be paid to the reliability of the service, the maintenance and quality level," he said.

"In this case, what happened is the Government took control of the infrastructure. And the operator takes control of the operations. So this means that they actually free the operator from the need to maintain the infrastructure. The operator will continue to invest in operations and improve the level of service, while the Government owns the railway operating assets. So that we will enjoy a better public transport system."

BALANCE NEEDED FOR PPP TO SUCCEED

However, like all PPPs, in the case of the MRT, a well-designed PPP is “meant to leverage the best aspects of private and public sectors”, said Assoc Prof Theseira.

“We believe the private sector has more flexibility, willingness to change and innovation, and is thus better placed to design, build and operate the system compared to the public sector. They’re not bound by civil service rules, for instance."

“On the other hand, what you hope to mitigate with public sector involvement is the private sector’s tendency to do (things) that might harm the public interest.”

Using the MRT system as a case study, a balance must be achieved when it comes to PPPs.

“The principle is that you look for competition and innovation … These things are more easily or readily available in the private sector. The problem is when you believe in this principle too much and don’t have the necessary safeguards, then you end up with undesirable outcomes," said Assoc Prof Theseira.

"It’s a trade-off… Just as it’s untenable to go to a completely private system, it’s also just as untenable to go to a completely national system without any sort of private sector involvement.

"Something in between is still all right. The problem is how far in between you are. It’s an open-ended question that we need to think about harder."

Where a lot of PPPs might “come to ruin” is when the private sector “bites off more than it can chew”, added Assoc Prof Theseira.

With an MRT system, this might look like a cost structure that might require them to charge a certain amount for fares that might not meet public sector objectives.

Another area of potential failure is when the government doesn’t uphold its end of the bargain, such as “building conflicting train lines” that might compete with the PPP.

“One should be quite careful about PPPs, because there are a lot of ways they can go wrong, and when they go wrong, the situation might result in a lot of taxpayers footing the bill. ... We can’t expect the system to always get it right,” added Assoc Prof Theseira.

Unforeseen circumstances, such as a pandemic, could also change the operating environment dramatically, forcing the need to "rewrite” a PPP.

As such, Mr Kwa noted that public and private sector parties who want to develop PPPs can consider establishing rigorous processes to identify risks and challenges so that they can mitigate them in a timely manner.

“At the external environment level, monitor more closely current and anticipated global economic and supply chain trends, especially trends that can have a direct impact on the ability of the concession company to deliver its project outputs,” he added.

The Sports Hub partnership seemingly failed to have a robust way of spotting and addressing risks and challenges, he said.

And in the bigger picture, there are "parallel" lessons to be drawn with the MRT system and the Sports Hub, namely understanding the "balance of who actually bears the risk of revenue and the risk of cost", said Dr Ong.

If only one party bears all the risks, it will be a "vicious cycle", where there is "less incentive to improve infrastructure". This would then lead to fewer "premium activities" being held in Singapore, as infrastructure is key to attracting sports events, he said.

"It's the same as the MRT. If we don't invest in infrastructure, then the train will break down, and who will take the system? But now people have restored confidence in the public transport system. Ridership has increased over the years, compared to, say, five to 10 years ago. Having shared ownership (of the system) has helped in this aspect," added Dr Ong.

With the Sports Hub, however, Dr Ong cautioned that looking at who benefits in the future does not always come down to monetary value.

"It is a bit unlike the MRT, because the MRT benefits the entire Singapore. Any breakdown will have a huge societal cost. ... Under the Sports Hub, what is the societal value, monetary or non-monetary, that we are bringing to the table? Sometimes it's not just about money."