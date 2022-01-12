Government’s support for elite athletes not just about 'dollars and cents': Edwin Tong

SINGAPORE: While significant funding goes to supporting elite athletes, the Government’s support is not just "a matter of dollars and cents", and extends to many other aspects of their lives, said Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong in Parliament on Wednesday (Jan 12).

He was responding to two parliamentary questions from Mr Xie Yao Quan (PAP-Jurong) and Ms Poh Li San (PAP-Sembawang) on how Singapore supports its sporting talent.

Mr Xie asked how promising athletes are identified and groomed, what support and assistance are available to such athletes and how many have benefitted from such schemes in recent years.

In his reply, Mr Tong outlined the various schemes and systems that the Government has put in place to support athletes and a sporting culture in Singapore.

A "significant portion of funding" goes to supporting athletes directly, he said. An example is the spexScholarship, which is offered to the most promising athletes to compete at major games.

The scholarship provides a monthly stipend for athletes' daily expenses, funding to offset their coaching costs, and to participate in local and overseas training and competitions, to purchase equipment and obtain additional sport medicine and sport science support.

There is a range in the amount, with top athletes getting several thousand dollars per month, said Mr Tong.

The spexScholarship has been awarded to 168 able-bodied and para-athletes since it started in 2013. There are currently 76 scholarship holders from different sports.

"Several of them have won medals at the Major Games and at the world championship level. A handful, like Pin Xiu and Kean Yew, are household names among Singaporeans," said Mr Tong, referring to badminton world champion Loh Kean Yew and five-time Paralympic gold medallist Yip Pin Xiu.

"The Government’s support for our elite athletes is not just a matter of dollars and cents, not just financial support, it's not just about coaching ... It also extends to many other aspects of our athletes' lives," said Mr Tong.

The Sport Excellence (spex) framework enables elite athletes to "compete in sports while excelling as students, professionals and also as exemplary members of society", he said, listing out several schemes under it that help athletes at different stages of their lives and sporting careers.