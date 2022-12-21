SportSG CEO Lim Teck Yin to step down in April 2023 after 12 years at the helm

SINGAPORE: Sport Singapore (SportSG) chief executive officer Lim Teck Yin will step down on Apr 1, 2023 after 12 years at the helm.

Deputy secretary at the Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI) Alan Goh will be appointed as CEO (designate) of SportSG on Feb 15 next year, before taking over from Mr Lim on Apr 1, the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) said on Wednesday (Dec 21).

Mr Lim joined SportSG as CEO in 2011 after serving in the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) for 30 years. Before that, he was a national water polo player.

As CEO, Mr Lim drove the SportSG Vision 2030 master plan and helped create greater sporting opportunities and access to playing spaces, said MCCY. He spearheaded the ActiveSG movement, which achieved record memberships.

He also strengthened SportSG’s collaborative efforts with agencies such as the Ministry of Education (MOE) to provide youths with opportunities to pursue sports in and out of school.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Mr Lim supported the sports sector by implementing grants and blended initiatives.

"The Singapore Sport Institute also adapted quickly to the evolving international situation, and supported Team Singapore athletes to perform credibly at major games such as the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, as well as the Hanoi Southeast Asian Games and Commonwealth Games," said MCCY.

Major international sporting events such as the WTA Finals, World Rugby 7s and Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon were also held in Singapore during that period.

Mr Lim also played a pivotal role in driving plans to strengthen the disability sports scene in Singapore.

Through the SportCares initiative, more inclusive opportunities were developed for persons with disabilities and seniors, and children and youth at risk were empowered to use sport as a force of good.

“I thank Teck Yin for his years of service with SportSG,” said Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong.

“Under his leadership, SportSG has made strides to enhance our sporting culture, delivering more robust programmes and services so that more Singaporeans can enjoy and benefit from sport.

"We have much more to do, as we continue our aspiration to build up a sport ecosystem where our aspiring athletes can participate, excel, and aspire to greater heights. Teck Yin’s contributions over the past decade have given us a good platform from which to make those changes.”

INCOMING CEO

Mr Goh, who is the deputy secretary (development and regulation) at MCI will take over as SportSG CEO on Apr 1 next year.

Before MCI, Mr Goh served in the Republic of Singapore Navy and held various command and staff appointments in the SAF and the Ministry of Defence, in areas such as policy and strategy, operations, planning, human resource and maritime security.

He was also a former competitive sailor in his school days, and previously served as the vice president of the Singapore Sailing Federation and was commodore of the SAF Yacht Club.

"In addition to sailing, he is also a keen follower of local sports such as football, basketball, badminton, table tennis and swimming," said MCCY.

As deputy secretary at MCI, Mr Goh played a key role in guiding the ministry's efforts in the development of digital technology infrastructure in Singapore.

He spearheaded the rapid setup of the Singapore Digital Office in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to promote the adoption of contactless digital payments and educate senior citizens on digital knowledge and skills.

"Mr Goh also oversaw the strategic planning, finance, corporate and human resource functions in MCI, drove MCI’s efforts in support of the Public Service’s Singapore Agenda, and led the team that introduced the Online Safety (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill that was passed in Parliament last month," said MCCY.