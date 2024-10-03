Running in a gas mask, unlocking handcuffs in the dark: The road to joining Singapore's elite prison force

SINGAPORE: "You want to let a muscle cramp defeat you? … You go back, you're going to regret."

Shouts of encouragement like these echoed through Changi Prison Complex on Tuesday (Oct 1), as Singapore's elite prison security force selected its next batch of officers.

After close to eight hours and a total of 10 physically and mentally demanding tasks, one candidate remained for the Singapore Prisons Emergency Action Response (SPEAR) unit.

Four others were assessed by an on-site medical doctor, at various stages of the day, to be unfit to continue.

This process is only open to prison officers and conducted three times a year. An average of 20 to 25 people take part annually, and the pass rate stands at 30 per cent.