SQ321 passengers still bear scars two years on, but are trying to move forward

SINGAPORE: Physical pain and psychological scars serve as constant reminders of what they endured two years ago, but two passengers on SQ321 told CNA they are doing their best to move on.

Both have resumed occasional air travel, including for leisure, but said the incident has cast a shadow over every flight since.

“It takes extra mental strength,” said Ms Mia Kang, 28. “Even during the flight, I’m constantly worried.”

On May 21, 2024, Ms Kang was in the toilet when the turbulence struck. She was thrown to the ceiling, then crashed to the floor, fracturing her spine. Her husband, who had proposed to her days before the flight, suffered severe whiplash.

“My bones and my spine eventually healed. But the mental aspect of it, it was a lot, a lot more difficult than I thought,” she said.

Ms Kang initially limited her air travel to overseas events such as weddings and graduations, but has gradually expanded it. Earlier this year, she was ridiculed on social media after posting a video of herself screaming in fear on a flight.

She said the negative comments did not affect her, as it is difficult for people to understand what she has been through. A second video explaining that she had been on SQ321 drew responses from two fellow passengers who said they understood her trauma.