Inside SQ321: Key findings from Singapore's final investigation report

SINGAPORE: Two years after severe turbulence left one passenger dead and dozens injured on a Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight, investigators have released their final report, addressing key questions about what caused the disaster.

Flight SQ321, travelling from London to Singapore, was diverted to Bangkok so passengers and crew could receive medical treatment.

What caused the turbulence?

In the immediate aftermath, multiple analysts attributed the incident to clear-air turbulence – invisible pockets of air that can occur at high altitudes in clear skies, without warning and with no time for crew to alert passengers.

The Transport Safety Investigation Bureau (TSIB) report concluded otherwise. The turbulence was convectively induced, meaning it was associated with convective clouds and thunderstorms – generated by air movement into the storm, strong updrafts, downdrafts and outflow winds.

This type of turbulence can exist outside cloud and can be encountered several thousand feet above it, and up to 20 miles laterally. TSIB noted it is common year-round in the tropics when thunderstorms develop.

Investigations found groups of clouds near the point where severe turbulence struck. One cloud's top grew rapidly from about 27,500ft at 7.40am UTC to about 40,000ft within 10 minutes.

“The turbulence experienced by the aircraft was likely the result of this rapidly growing cloud which could cause significant vertical air movements such as updrafts and downdrafts,” the report said.

SIA estimated that SQ321 likely passed over fast-growing convective clouds and encountered an updraft with a velocity of about 8,000 to 9,000ft per minute. Boeing, using flight recorder data, estimated maximum vertical wind speeds at about 150ft per second – consistent with SIA's assessment.

Did the pilots know there was bad weather ahead?

Four other aircraft flying in the vicinity at the time reported widespread clouds with tops between 35,000ft and 50,000ft, visible on their weather radar systems. All four deviated from their planned routes, experiencing light to moderate turbulence during the deviations.

The SQ321 crew saw none of this. In the minutes before disaster struck, their navigational displays showed no bad weather, and visual checks indicated a clear flight path. The cockpit voice recorder captured no discussion of weather between the pilots.