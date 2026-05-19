SQ321 final report: What happened in the seconds before deadly turbulence hit

SINGAPORE: In less than a second, the gravitational force aboard Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight SQ321 changed so violently that passengers who were not belted up became airborne.

Within the next four seconds, another rapid G-force change sent them back down.

What happened in the minutes before and after those seconds is now documented in the final report by Singapore's Transport Safety Investigation Bureau (TSIB).

7:30am UTC (3.30pm Singapore time): The plane was cruising at 37,000ft approaching the west coast of southwest Myanmar. Cabin crew were preparing breakfast service and passengers were being woken.

No weather radar returns appeared on the flight crew's navigation displays, and they observed the immediate flight path was clear of cloud, with only high-level clouds visible in the distance.

7:44am UTC: The flight crew contacted Yangon air traffic control to request a slight change in route, citing weather – though the TSIB noted this was a tactical move rather than a genuine concern.

“Weather was cited by them to increase the likelihood of (air traffic control) approving their request for the direct route,” the report said.

Yangon’s air traffic control counter-offered an alternative route, which the crew accepted.

7:45am UTC: The flight crew adjusted the range of their navigational displays for flight path planning. One pilot said there were no weather returns and that the adjustment was routine. The cockpit voice recorder did not capture any discussions about weather between the pilots.