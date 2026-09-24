Death of British man on SQ321 caused by cardiac failure resulting from severe turbulence, UK inquest hears

SINGAPORE: The death of a British national on board a Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight in 2024 was caused by cardiac failure resulting from severe turbulence, an inquest in the United Kingdom heard on Wednesday (Sep 23).

Mr Geoff Kitchen died on flight SQ321 after the plane experienced a sudden drop in altitude near Myanmar's southwestern region while travelling from London's Heathrow Airport to Singapore.

Dr Peter Harrowing told an inquest at the Avon Coroners' Court that he was satisfied that it was "the physiological effect of the aircraft turbulence which precipitated the cardiac arrest and ultimately Geoff's demise", reported the BBC.

The court's area coroner said Mr Kitchen, who had a history of coronary artery disease, had been "thrown from his seat and landed on an adjacent passenger" during the incident.

"At first blush one might consider natural causes being an appropriate cause of death. That does not take account of the events that occurred of the severe turbulence to which Geoff was subjected," news outlet The Independent reported Dr Harrowing as saying.

In the record of the inquest, Dr Harrowing wrote that Mr Kitchen "died of cardiac failure as a result of the aircraft for which he was a passenger encountering severe turbulence".

In response to a request for comment from CNA, SIA said that it was unable to comment on matters before the courts.