'Tactical' breathing, trained instinct: How SAF fighter pilots, bomb experts sprang into action for SQ33 threat

A combination of "tactical" breathing methods - practiced by military forces to slow one's breath rate - and trust in his training helped MAJ Leow to focus on the task at hand.

As he made his way to his F16C/D fighter jet, teams from different units also sprang into action.

Military Expert 4 (ME4) Sandeep Singh, the officer in charge of activation on the ground, was already busy coordinating preparations and safety checks before take-off.

“Everything was actually moving pretty fast, every minute was very crucial at that point in time,” he said.

“The most important thing in my mind, as well as (for) the guys on the ground, was to ensure that we launch the aircraft on time and that this was being executed safely.”

Within minutes, two F16C/D fighter jets were ready for take-off, and the mission to intercept SQ33 and escort it safely to Changi Airport was underway.

During this time, Air Warfare officer Mark Heng was communicating with the flight captain of SQ33.

“The pilot sounded normal, there was no sign of distress that we are trained to pick up,” said Captain Heng, adding that the pilot had followed instructions - including to descend to a certain altitude and make specific turns.

Meanwhile, the two F16C/D fighter jets maintained a safe distance as they monitored the airplane.

“I established visual contact with the aircraft captain and we also established communications with the captain via the assigned frequency, so that they know that we have intercepted the aircraft,” said MAJ Leow.

“From there, it was about ensuring that (the plane) complied with our air traffic control instructions as well as providing updates on the aircraft's flight parameters all the way until its landing.”

At 5.51am on Sep 28 - three hours after the Singapore Police was first alerted to the bomb threat - the plane landed safely at Changi Airport, under the escort of the F16C/D fighter jets.

It was then over to teams from the Singapore Army’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Explosives Defence Group plus the Airport Police Division to quickly remove the suspected bomb from the aircraft, for the safety of those onboard as well as the public.

Among them was Explosive Ordnance Disposal officer and full-time national serviceman Foo Shi Jian.