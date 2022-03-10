Logo
Singapore

Singapore Red Cross to contribute additional S$2.4 million in aid for Ukraine refugee crisis
Singapore

The UN Refugee Agency has recorded 2,011,312 refugees from Ukraine since the start of Russia's invasion (Photo: AFP/Sergei SUPINSKY)

Ahmad Zhaki Abdullah
10 Mar 2022 02:22PM (Updated: 10 Mar 2022 02:22PM)
SINGAPORE: The Singapore Red Cross (SRC) will be contributing S$2.4 million in aid in support of the Ukrainian refugee crisis, the humanitarian organisation announced on Thursday (Mar 10). 

In a media release, SRC said this second tranche of aid is aimed at assisting those in Ukraine as well as six neighbouring countries - Poland, Hungary, Lithuania, Slovakia, Moldova and Romania.

This will be deployed by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), Red Cross National Societies receiving refugees from Ukraine and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), which are spearheading relief efforts to the affected communities.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees on Wednesday estimated there are now more than 2.1 million refugees following Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb 24. 

"The Red Cross’ focus will be on providing aid to vulnerable people, including unaccompanied minors, single women with children, the elderly, and people with disabilities," SRC said. 

"Besides providing immediate relief aid, the focus is also on addressing basic needs, emergency shelter, protection, health, water, sanitation, hygiene, and psychosocial support," it added. 

The group's first tranche of aid, worth US$100,000, arrived in Ukraine on Mar 4 and was distributed by the Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) and the IFRC as part of their ongoing response.

The SRC said local branches of URCS and URCS Emergency Response Teams are organising collection points for the distribution of food, clothing and blankets. 

They are also evacuating casualties and civilians, providing support to fire brigades and offering relief aid, in addition to providing psychological first aid and information support.

The SRC noted that donations to its fundraising appeal, held between Feb 25 and May 31, had reached almost S$3 million, with Bitdeer Group and Temasek Foundation contributing S$300,000 and US$100,000 respectively.

"We are thankful for the solidarity and support from the donor community, and are heartened by the efforts of ground-up fundraisers in the community," said SRC secretary general and CEO Benjamin William.

"The humanitarian needs are massive and the operations complex, with the ongoing conflict and border crisis hurting innocent civilians. We are committed to ensuring efficiency and transparency in the use of the funds raised," Mr William added. 

"We call for continued support to this critical humanitarian operation, for the fastest-growing refugee crisis in our lifetime."

The SRC added that it had activated its Restoring Family Links service to assist Singapore residents to locate their immediate family members who may have been affected by the disasters with whom they have difficulty in contacting. 

More information on how to contribute to the SRC's efforts is available on its website

Source: CNA/az(ac)

