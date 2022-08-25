St Andrew's Secondary School student disciplined after threatening to 'end' staff member's life

SINGAPORE: A St Andrew's Secondary School student has been disciplined by the school after he was caught in a video threatening to end a staff member's life.

In response to CNA's queries on Wednesday (Aug 24), St Andrew's Secondary School said that the school is aware of the incident and takes "a serious view on disrespectful behaviour towards staff".

"We have also engaged the student's parents, and will work closely with them to counsel and guide him," they added.

In the video, which is making its rounds on social media, the student is seen confronting a staff member. The 56-second video, comprising various clips, shows the man telling the student not to scold him. The student responds by saying: “What are you going to do about it?”

The staff member can be heard repeatedly saying: "Don’t scold me with the four-letter word”. In response, the student asks him to “get a bloody life first”.

In subsequent clips, the student is seen approaching the staff member who shouts: “Don’t touch me.” The student then tells the man to “watch your mouth”, before adding: “I will end your life right now.”

Students can be heard laughing in the background. Another man in a blue shirt can be seen trying to break up the confrontation.