How do schools deal with students who become aggressive? Teachers speak out after St Andrew's incident

DISCIPLINARY OPTIONS AVAILABLE

In the wake of the St Andrew's incident, many social media users asked what disciplinary methods schools and teachers can take against students who misbehave.

Schools may institute detention, suspension and corrective community service, depending on the circumstances of each case, MOE said.

"For serious offences, as a last resort, caning may be carried out for boys," it said.

A police report will be made for certain offences as required under the Criminal Procedure Code, MOE said. These offences include housebreaking, murder and voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery. Appropriate support will be given to ensure the well-being of the student under police investigation, it added.

Students being aggressive towards teachers is not uncommon, especially in secondary schools, teachers told CNA.

The teachers said that when an incident involving a teacher happens, the school's disciplinary committee would typically be informed. Counselling usually goes hand in hand with other disciplinary actions, they added.

Some schools require both the teacher and student to write a statement.

Parents are also informed. The school then has some options in deciding on the disciplinary action, depending on how minor or major the offence is.

Students may be let off with a warning, especially if it's their first time displaying such behaviour.

"More often than not, an apology to the affected party will be part of the consequences," Jamie said.

It could be a personal apology or apologising to the class in a formal setting attended by the discipline master, she said.

"This is definitely one of the things that I have seen happen, which is useful because you put them back in the same position where they disrupted and then tried to assert power … the seriousness of the situation will not be taken away," she said.

When it comes to repeat offences, in-house suspension is an option.

This means that students will have to turn up in school but do not go to classes or join their friends during recess, the teachers said. They also may not be able to represent their school in competitions.

"For some students, that works because they need the classroom environment, they need their friends. So it's torture for them to know that they cannot do recess with their friends but they are still in school," said Rachel, who has been teaching for more than 10 years.

They may also be asked not to turn up in school at all, which means an at-home suspension.

While caning is also an option for boys, the teachers who spoke to CNA said this is typically done in private, and that it doesn't happen often in their schools.

"Nowadays it's angling less and less towards caning. So it's more the route of counselling, suspension, reflection," said Nick, who has been a teacher for nine years.

At Alan's school, the disciplinary action depends on the student's intent and his offence.

"For example, if your intention right from the start is to cause hurt and then you really cause hurt – we may cane, we may suspend," he said.

TEACHERS CAN LOSE THEIR COOL TOO

When such incidents happen, teachers may have difficulties containing their emotions, Rachel said.

Once, a student shouted at her to "watch her tone" when she reprimanded him.

"When a student raises his or her voice at the teacher, it is normal for the teacher to raise our voice as well. So it's very hard for us to really calm ourselves down and talk normally because it's unexpected that they speak to us like this," she said.

Similarly, Nick said that while being the adult and a professional in the situation means that they must know how to handle themselves, it is not always easy.

"We have to know how to remove ourselves from such situations, but you know, arguments can happen … that's the risky thing for teachers," he said.

"So if that happens and it's recorded, we are always in trouble first because we are the adults, but it doesn't mean that teachers don't lose their cool."

He added that some parents can be defensive regardless of the situation.

"The parent may keep saying 'oh but your teacher did this, your teacher did that', so parents also sometimes don't make it easy," he said.

While they are not the norm, such parents make things a "nightmare" for schools.