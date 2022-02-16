ST Engineering to convert Boeing 757 passenger plane into 'flying fire truck' in world's first

SINGAPORE: ST Engineering on Wednesday (Feb 16) said it will convert a Boeing 757 passenger plane into an aerial firefighting platform in what it described as a world's first.

US company Galactic Holdings, which is contracted by the US Forest Service to fight fires, will buy the plane and let ST Engineering undertake the full scope of the project, from design and engineering to certification and conversion, said ST Engineering during a singing ceremony at the Singapore Airshow.

The Boeing 757 passenger-to-tanker (P2T), estimated to enter service in 2024, will have a capacity of nearly 26,500 litres of fire retardant, making it one of the largest aerial firefighting platforms on the market, ST Engineering said in a news release.

Current converted firefighting planes like the Boeing 747 Supertanker and McDonell Douglas DC-10 could hold more retardant but are getting older, as countries grapple with a rising number of forest fires in recent years, ST Engineering said.

The Boeing 757P2T will come with a "state-of-the-art" dispensing system to ensure the retardant is accurately delivered, ST Engineering said.

"Compared to the current generation of firefighting platforms that are in service, the Boeing 7572T is also more fuel efficient, and has the versatility to be deployed to remote locations for firefighting missions," it added.