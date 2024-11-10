St Joseph's Church stabbing: Priest in stable condition after surgery, masses proceed as usual after attack

SINGAPORE: The Catholic priest who was injured in a stabbing at St Joseph’s Church in Upper Bukit Timah on Saturday (Nov 9) is in stable condition following surgery.

Father Christopher Lee, who is the parish priest of the church, was stabbed by a man wielding a foldable knife during mass on Saturday evening.

In response to queries from CNA, the Archbishop's Communications Office said on Sunday morning that Father Lee is recovering in the hospital.

"We thank the Lord that Father Christopher Lee is currently in stable condition and recovering in the hospital, after surgery to close his wounds went well. He remains warded for doctors to monitor his condition.

“At this time we do not encourage visitors to the hospital so that Fr Chris can rest well. We do however encourage all to pray for his speedy recovery."

