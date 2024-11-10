St Joseph's Church stabbing: Priest in stable condition after surgery, masses proceed as usual after attack
Visitors to the hospital are not encouraged so that Father Christopher Lee can rest well, said the Archbishop's Communications Office.
SINGAPORE: The Catholic priest who was injured in a stabbing at St Joseph’s Church in Upper Bukit Timah on Saturday (Nov 9) is in stable condition following surgery.
Father Christopher Lee, who is the parish priest of the church, was stabbed by a man wielding a foldable knife during mass on Saturday evening.
In response to queries from CNA, the Archbishop's Communications Office said on Sunday morning that Father Lee is recovering in the hospital.
"We thank the Lord that Father Christopher Lee is currently in stable condition and recovering in the hospital, after surgery to close his wounds went well. He remains warded for doctors to monitor his condition.
“At this time we do not encourage visitors to the hospital so that Fr Chris can rest well. We do however encourage all to pray for his speedy recovery."
The attack happened during communion at the parish’s monthly children's mass, during which children perform duties that are usually undertaken by adults. Children also occupy the front rows at these events, but they are open to all to attend.
Members of the congregation, including the Archdiocesan Emergency Response team, helped subdue the assailant, the Catholic Church said in a statement on Saturday night.
Four other weapons were later found on the man, who is not a regular at the church.
Paramedics attended to the priest, who was conscious when he was taken to the National University Hospital.
Masses proceeded as usual on Sunday morning despite a downpour.
A CNA reporter on the scene noted parishioners turning up in large numbers. The atmosphere was calm with police cars observed patrolling the area.
Worshippers were informed that the church will be holding a special prayer session at 8pm for church members who would like to pray for Father Lee.
ATTACK NOT RELIGIOUSLY MOTIVATED
The attacker, a 37-year-old man, will be charged in court on Monday with voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapon.
If found guilty, the man, who was not named by the police in a media briefing in the early hours of Sunday, faces a jail term of up to 15 years, as well as a fine or caning.
The police will seek a court order to remand the man at the Institute of Mental Health for psychiatric evaluation.
The police said there is currently no evidence to suggest that it was a religiously motivated attack.
Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam said the man is Singaporean Sinhalese who had previously declared to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority that he is Christian.
"He has past antecedents for serious hurt and misuse of drugs offences," the police said in an earlier statement.
"Based on the preliminary investigations, the man is believed to have acted alone and the police do not suspect that this is an act of terrorism, for now."
Additional reporting by Justin Ong and Aslam Shah.