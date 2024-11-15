St Joseph's Church stabbing: Man who intervened was retired cop, headed Lee Kuan Yew's police security team

SINGAPORE: A member of the congregation who intervened during the St Joseph's Church stabbing was a retired officer who headed the Singapore Police Force (SPF) team responsible for the security of Singapore's founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew.

In a LinkedIn post, SATS, the current employer of Mr Richard Tan Chai Boon, said that he was formerly from the SPF Special Operations Command.

"He is also well known as a former officer commanding of the SPF team responsible for security for the late Mr Lee Kuan Yew," said the post.

Mr Tan is currently the head of investigations, training and safety at SATS Security Services.

In response to queries from CNA, SPF confirmed that Mr Tan was a police officer and that he retired on May 3, 2018. Mr Tan declined to speak to CNA.

On his Linkedin profile, Mr Tan described himself as a "veteran criminal investigator" who served 38 years in the SPF.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) website, Mr Tan had received National Day Awards - the Efficiency Medal in 2006 and the Long Service Medal the following year.

"The shocking knife attack on a Catholic priest in Singapore on (Nov 9) could have had tragic consequences, if not for members of the church congregation who stepped forward to help," said CEO of SATS' Singapore Hub Henry Low.

"On behalf of the SATS team, I would like to commend Richard Tan ... for his courage, selfless spirit and professional instinct in mitigating a dangerous situation. Richard has been with SATS for two years. We are proud to have colleagues like Richard as part of the SATS team."

Last Sunday (Nov 10), Mr Tan and Mr Damien Liew Khee Rui were given the Singapore Police Force's (SPF) Public Spiritedness Award.

“We saw our priest being attacked. It was very instinctive that we had to go and disarm this person,” Mr Tan told reporters after.



"I needed to do something to make sure that no one else gets hurt, or (that) nothing bad further happens," added Mr Liew.