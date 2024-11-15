St Joseph's Church stabbing: Man who intervened was retired cop, headed Lee Kuan Yew's police security team
Mr Richard Tan Chai Boon was formerly from the Singapore Police Force's Special Operations Command.
SINGAPORE: A member of the congregation who intervened during the St Joseph's Church stabbing was a retired officer who headed the Singapore Police Force (SPF) team responsible for the security of Singapore's founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew.
In a LinkedIn post, SATS, the current employer of Mr Richard Tan Chai Boon, said that he was formerly from the SPF Special Operations Command.
"He is also well known as a former officer commanding of the SPF team responsible for security for the late Mr Lee Kuan Yew," said the post.
Mr Tan is currently the head of investigations, training and safety at SATS Security Services.
In response to queries from CNA, SPF confirmed that Mr Tan was a police officer and that he retired on May 3, 2018. Mr Tan declined to speak to CNA.
On his Linkedin profile, Mr Tan described himself as a "veteran criminal investigator" who served 38 years in the SPF.
According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) website, Mr Tan had received National Day Awards - the Efficiency Medal in 2006 and the Long Service Medal the following year.
"The shocking knife attack on a Catholic priest in Singapore on (Nov 9) could have had tragic consequences, if not for members of the church congregation who stepped forward to help," said CEO of SATS' Singapore Hub Henry Low.
"On behalf of the SATS team, I would like to commend Richard Tan ... for his courage, selfless spirit and professional instinct in mitigating a dangerous situation. Richard has been with SATS for two years. We are proud to have colleagues like Richard as part of the SATS team."
Last Sunday (Nov 10), Mr Tan and Mr Damien Liew Khee Rui were given the Singapore Police Force's (SPF) Public Spiritedness Award.
“We saw our priest being attacked. It was very instinctive that we had to go and disarm this person,” Mr Tan told reporters after.
"I needed to do something to make sure that no one else gets hurt, or (that) nothing bad further happens," added Mr Liew.
A 37-year-old man was charged in court on Monday over the incident.
Basnayake Keith Spencer, a Singaporean, was handed one count of voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapon to Father Christopher Lee Kwong Heng.
Spencer is accused of using a foldable knife to stab Fr Lee in the mouth at about 6.30pm at the church at Upper Bukit Timah.
The charge stated that the action caused an 8cm-long laceration on Fr Lee's tongue, a 3cm cut on his upper lip and a 4cm cut on the corner of his mouth.
The stabbing endangered the life of Fr Lee, the charge stated.
Fr Lee, who is the parish priest of the church, underwent surgery to close his wounds and was reported to be in stable condition and recovering in hospital a day after the incident.
The alleged attack took place during communion at the parish's monthly children's mass, where children take on duties that adults usually undertake, such as singing in the choir.
Members of the congregation, including the Archdiocesan Emergency Response team, helped subdue Spencer, who was allegedly wielding a foldable knife.
Four other weapons including a penknife and a mallet were later found on Spencer, who is not a regular at the church.