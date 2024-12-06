Man accused of stabbing priest at St Joseph's Church in November taken back to crime scene
Singaporean Basnayake Keith Spencer is accused of using a foldable knife to stab Father Christopher Lee in the mouth on Nov 9.
SINGAPORE: The man who is accused of stabbing a priest at St Joseph's Church last month was taken to the scene of the crime by the police on Friday (Dec 6).
Singaporean Basnayake Keith Spencer, 37, was charged on Nov 11 with one count of voluntarily causing grievous hurt by a dangerous weapon to Father Christopher Lee Kwong Heng.
He is accused of using a foldable knife to stab Father Lee in the mouth at about 6.30pm on Nov 9 at the church in Upper Bukit Timah.
The man, who was remanded for three weeks for psychiatric assessment, was placed on further remand on Monday with permission to be taken out for investigations.
Basnayake arrived at the church on Friday just before 3pm in a white car. He wore a mask and was dressed in a white polo shirt, dark-coloured shorts and slippers.
With his arms and legs in restraints, he was escorted up a flight of stairs to the church hall by four police investigators.
The group made a brief stop before entering the hall as one of the investigators questioned Basnayake, showing him a sheet of paper on a clipboard.
They also paused several times in the hall as the accused pointed to various benches.
He was then taken to the altar where he was questioned for almost five minutes. The group then entered a small room near a side entrance to the hall.
Basnayake and the officers then left the hall and returned to the car, leaving the scene close to 25 minutes after they arrived.
The attack in early November took place during communion at the parish's monthly children's mass, where children take on duties that adults usually undertake, such as singing in the choir.
Members of the congregation, including the Archdiocesan Emergency Response team, helped subdue Spencer, who was allegedly wielding a foldable knife.
According to the court charge sheet, the stabbing endangered the life of Father Lee.
Father Lee, who is the parish priest of the church, received surgery to close his wounds and was discharged on Nov 15.
Following the incident, police stepped up patrols at places of worship.
According to Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam, Basnayake is Singaporean Sinhalese and had previously declared to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority that he is Christian.
Preliminary investigations indicated that he acted alone, with the police not suspecting that the attack was religiously motivated or an act of terrorism.
The next hearing in Basnayake's case is scheduled for Dec 9.
A person convicted of voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapon can be sentenced to life imprisonment or up to 15 years' jail, a fine and caning.