Man to be charged with making false terrorist threat at St Joseph’s Church in Bukit Timah

SINGAPORE: A 26-year-old Singaporean man who was arrested after a suspicious item was found at St Joseph's Church in Bukit Timah will be charged with making a false terrorist threat, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Monday (Dec 22).

"Preliminary investigations suggest that the man had allegedly staged the incident by placing a self-fabricated item which resembled an improvised explosive device within the church premises," SPF said.

"He is believed to have acted alone and there is currently no evidence to suggest that it was a religiously motivated attack or an act of terror."

The suspect will be charged in court on Monday with an offence under Regulation 8(2)(a) of the United Nations (Anti-terrorism Measures) Regulations.

An application will be made to have him remanded for psychiatric evaluation.

If found guilty, he could face up to 10 years’ jail, a fine of up to S$500,000 (US$386,757), or both.

WHAT HAPPENED

The church along Upper Bukit Timah Road was evacuated on Sunday morning after police received a call for assistance at about 7.10am regarding a suspicious item.

When the police arrived, the 26-year-old man said he had discovered a suspicious item in a drain within the church premises.

"Thereafter, he immobilised himself and held on to the suspicious item," the police said in a Facebook update on Sunday evening.

The suspect was subsequently arrested under Regulation 8(2)(a) of the United Nations (Anti-terrorism Measures) Regulations.

In the interest of public safety, the police secured the area while the premises were evacuated. The police also activated the Singapore Armed Forces' (SAF) Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Explosive Defence Group to conduct further assessment.

"Following thorough checks, the item, which resembled an improvised explosive device, was assessed at about 10.40am to be three cardboard rolls and wires taped with black tape with no explosive elements present. It was subsequently removed from the scene by the police.

The police cordon at the location was lifted at 5.10pm and no injuries were reported.

All mass services planned for Sunday were cancelled. The church said in an update that masses will resume "as per normal" from Monday.