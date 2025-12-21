26-year-old church volunteer arrested after suspicious item found at St Joseph's Church in Bukit Timah

SINGAPORE: A 26-year-old man was arrested under anti-terrorism laws on Sunday (Dec 21) after a suspicious item was found at St Joseph's Church in Bukit Timah.

The church was evacuated on Sunday morning while the authorities investigated the incident. The item was later assessed to be harmless.

The police said in a Facebook post that they received a call for assistance regarding a suspicious item at the church, which is located at 620 Upper Bukit Timah Road.

When the police arrived, the 26-year-old man, identified as a church volunteer, said he had discovered a suspicious item in a drain within the church premises.

"Thereafter, he immobilised himself and held on to the suspicious item," the police added.