'Highly dangerous' suspect in St Joseph's Church stabbing remanded for public safety

SINGAPORE: The suspect in the stabbing of a priest at St Joseph's Church was on Monday (Dec 9) denied bail out of concerns for public safety.

Basnayake Keith Spencer, a 37-year-old Singaporean, is considered "highly dangerous" and has a high risk of reoffending, a police prosecutor told the court.

At his previous mention, Basnayake was remanded further to assist with investigations. He was taken back to the crime scene at the church last Friday.

He is accused of using a foldable knife to stab Father Christopher Lee Kwong Heng in the mouth at about 6.30pm on Nov 9 at the church in Upper Bukit Timah.

On Monday, the police prosecutor said Basnayake no longer needed to be remanded for investigations. But he applied for no bail to be offered, citing public safety concerns.

The prosecutor referred to a report on Basnayake's psychiatric assessment at the Institute of Mental Health, details of which were not read out in court.

The prosecutor also said that investigators required more time to proceed with the case as, for example, they were waiting for medical reports. He requested that the next hearing be held four weeks later.

Senior District Judge Ong Hian Sun asked Basnayake, who does not have a lawyer, whether he understood the prosecution's application.

Basnayake, who appeared in court via video link from his place of remand, replied in the affirmative, and did not make further representations.

Judge Ong then granted the application and scheduled the case's next mention for Jan 6, 2025.

Basnayake was charged on Nov 11 with one count of voluntarily causing grievous hurt by a dangerous weapon to Father Lee.

According to charge sheets, Father Lee suffered an 8cm-long laceration on his tongue, a 3cm cut on his upper lip and a 4cm cut on the corner of his mouth.

The parish priest received surgery to close his wounds and was discharged on Nov 15.

If he is found guilty, Basnayake can be sentenced to life imprisonment or up to 15 years' jail, a fine and caning.