Attacker in St Joseph's Church priest stabbing identified

SINGAPORE: The 37-year-old assailant who stabbed a priest with a foldable knife at St Joseph’s Church in Upper Bukit Timah on Saturday (Nov 9) has been identified as Basnayake Keith Spencer.
The identity was reported by The Straits Times, who quoted parishioners saying that the man had been seen at the church previously but was not a regular.
CNA has independently verified the identity of the attacker.
The police said on Saturday evening that the attacker has past antecedents for serious hurt and misuse of drugs offences.
Basnayake was previously convicted of voluntarily causing hurt and given a year’s jail in September 2019.
On Saturday evening, Father Christopher Lee, who is the parish priest of the church, was stabbed during mass.
The attack happened during communion at the parish’s monthly children's mass, during which children perform duties that are usually undertaken by adults.
Members of the congregation, including the Archdiocesan Emergency Response team, helped subdue the assailant who was later arrested by the police.
Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam said on Saturday night that the man is Singaporean Sinhalese who had previously declared to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) that he is Christian.
The police had said that based on the preliminary investigations, the attacker is believed to have acted alone. They also do not suspect that this is an act of terrorism for now.
"The public is urged to remain calm and refrain from speculation as investigations are ongoing to ascertain the motive behind this incident," said the police.
Four other weapons were also found on the suspect, who is not a regular at St Joseph's Church, according to the police.
The priest, who was conscious when taken to hospital, is in stable condition.
"We thank the Lord that Father Christopher Lee is currently in stable condition and recovering in the hospital, after surgery to close his wounds went well. He remains warded for doctors to monitor his condition,” said the Archbishop's Communications Office in response to queries from CNA.
“At this time we do not encourage visitors to the hospital so that Fr Chris can rest well. We do however encourage all to pray for his speedy recovery."