Priest injured in knife attack at St Joseph's Church in Upper Bukit Timah, police on scene

SINGAPORE: A priest at a Catholic church was injured following an incident on Saturday evening (Nov 9).

CNA understands it was a knife attack.

The incident took place at St Joseph's Church, located along Upper Bukit Timah between Cashew and Hillview MRT stations.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told CNA it received a call for assistance at 6.30pm from 620 Upper Bukit Timah, the address of the church.

An SCDF team sent one person, understood to be the priest, to National University Hospital.



When CNA arrived at the church at about 7.50pm, at least eight police vehicles and 20 officers were seen on the church premises.



Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong condemned the attack.

"Such violence, of any form and for any reason, has absolutely no place in Singapore, let alone at a place of worship. The relevant authorities will investigate this incident and address it appropriately," said Mr Tong in a Facebook post at 8pm.