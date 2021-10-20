Stabilisation Phase extended to Nov 21; more time needed to stabilise COVID-19 situation: MOH

SINGAPORE: Singapore will extend its “stabilisation phase” for another month as more time is needed to stabilise the COVID-19 situation, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Wednesday (Oct 20).

The Stabilisation Phase, which kicked in on Sep 27 and was originally scheduled to last until Oct 24, was implemented to reduce the strain on the country's healthcare system. Social gatherings were capped to a maximum of two while work from home became the default arrangement, among other measures.

“Unfortunately, given the continuing pressures on our healthcare system, more time is needed for the situation to stabilise. Hence, we will extend the stabilisation phase from Oct 25, 2021 through Nov 21, 2021,” said MOH in a media release.



The measures will be reviewed at the two-week mark and adjusted based on the COVID-19 community situation then, it said.

"We thank all Singapore residents for your cooperation with the safe management measures over the past month. The stabilisation measures have helped to moderate the rate of transmission.

"However, daily case numbers are continuing to rise, and we are still seeing many vulnerable patients needing intensive care unit (ICU) care. To allow more time for the situation to stabilise further, and to protect our healthcare system and workers, we will need to maintain our existing community safe management measures."

89% OF ISOLATION BEDS FILLED

About 89 per cent of isolation beds and 67 per cent of intensive care beds in public hospitals have been filled, said the ministry. This is out of a total of 1,650 isolation beds and 200 ICU beds.

"Even as the public hospitals continue to set aside more beds for COVID-19 patients, we have observed longer admission waiting time for these patients," MOH said.

Non-urgent and non-life-threatening care treatments have been reduced to alleviate the pressure on public hospital capacity and manpower. Private hospitals have also been mobilised, the ministry said.

