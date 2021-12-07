Stamps to mark CNB's 50th anniversary go on sale

SINGAPORE: Stamps marking 50 years since the formation of the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) go on sale from Tuesday (Dec 7). Singapore Post announced.

The set of three stamps features anti-drug messages: Stop drug abuse, say no to drugs, and drugs destroy lives.

They are valued at 30 cents, 90 cents and S$1.40 each, said Singapore Post.

"These messages serve as a reminder of CNB's commitment for a Singapore without drugs, where everyone can live, work and play safely," said SingPost in a media release.

The commemorative set of stamps was unveiled by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the CNB50 Anniversary Event at Goodwood Park Hotel on Tuesday.