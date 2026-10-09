Standard Chartered CEO calls for AI guardrails, says human judgment remains key to jobs

SINGAPORE: Stronger regulation and greater international cooperation are needed to manage the growing risks of artificial intelligence, Standard Chartered Group CEO Bill Winters said on Friday (Oct 9).

Speaking to CNA on the sidelines of the Milken Institute Asia Summit at the Four Seasons Hotel Singapore, Mr Winters discussed the opportunities AI presents for businesses, alongside concerns over cybersecurity and its impact on jobs.

In the wide-ranging interview, he also shared his outlook for China's economy and his views on how the prolonged Middle East conflict is affecting Gulf nations.

The three-day summit, held from Oct 7 to 9, brought together business and government leaders to discuss economic and geopolitical challenges, with AI a key focus of this year's event.