Starbucks Singapore hit by data breach involving customers’ names, emails and mobile numbers

SINGAPORE: Starbucks Singapore has been hit by a data breach affecting customers of its rewards membership programme.

In an email sent to customers on Friday (Sep 16), Starbucks said it discovered "some unauthorised access" to user details such as name, gender, date of birth, mobile number, email address and residential address.

"As Starbucks Singapore does not store credit card information as per our security data practice, please (be) rest assured that no customer credit card details will be affected," it added.

Starbucks said it has implemented additional measures to protect customer information, adding that all stored value, rewards and credits in users' Starbucks Rewards membership remain intact.

Although passwords have not been affected, the company advised customers to reset their passwords immediately.

"We would like to reinforce that Starbucks will not request any personal or membership information, nor will we send any URL links for such requests. Please remain vigilant and do not share details if you receive such notifications," said the company.

CNA has contacted Starbucks Singapore for more information.

A spokesperson for the Personal Data Protection Commission (PDPC) said it has been notified of the incident.

"We are investigating and have reached out to Starbucks for more information," it added.