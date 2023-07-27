StarHub offers half-price English Premier League streaming service for Pioneer Generation seniors

SINGAPORE: Pioneer Generation seniors will be able to watch all English Premier League matches on StarHub for half the usual price, the telco announced on Thursday (Jul 27).

Eligible seniors can sign up for the Premier+ streaming service for S$12.61 (US$9.52) monthly, half the usual price of S$25.22. The offer is contract-free, the company said in response to CNA's queries.

Existing Pioneer Generation customers who are already subscribed to the streaming service will have the promotional price applied to their subscriptions. No conversion is needed, said the telco.

New customers can sign up at any StarHub shop from Thursday.

Pioneer Generation refers to Singaporeans who were born on or before Dec 31, 1949, and became Singapore citizens on or before Dec 31, 1986.