Streaming quality of Premier League matches has 'steadily shown improvement', says StarHub

SINGAPORE: StarHub said on Monday (Aug 15) that the streaming quality of Premier League matches has "steadily shown improvement", with most of the initial technical issues "ironed out".

Some StarHub customers reported issues with the broadcast on Aug 6 during the season’s opening weekend, such as poor video and audio quality, a lagging broadcast and images freezing. There were also complaints from some customers that they were unable to log on to the StarHub TV+ app.

In a statement on Monday, StarHub said: “We are glad to confirm that the OTT (over-the-top) streaming quality has steadily shown improvement with most of the initial technical issues ironed out, and our customers can enjoy the games smoothly.

"We are also heartened that our IPTV (Internet Protocol TV) service has remained robust throughout.”

Over-the-top media services are those that are offered directly via the Internet, bypassing traditional platforms such as cable or satellite.

StarHub said it will continue working with customers who face issues to ensure that Premier League matches are streamed smoothly.

“This has been a humbling learning experience for us, and we are grateful for the patience and understanding from our customers, who have graciously given us the time to augment and improve our product,” the company added.