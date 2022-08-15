Streaming quality of Premier League matches has 'steadily shown improvement', says StarHub
The telco said it will continue working with customers who face issues to ensure that Premier League matches are streamed smoothly.
SINGAPORE: StarHub said on Monday (Aug 15) that the streaming quality of Premier League matches has "steadily shown improvement", with most of the initial technical issues "ironed out".
Some StarHub customers reported issues with the broadcast on Aug 6 during the season’s opening weekend, such as poor video and audio quality, a lagging broadcast and images freezing. There were also complaints from some customers that they were unable to log on to the StarHub TV+ app.
In a statement on Monday, StarHub said: “We are glad to confirm that the OTT (over-the-top) streaming quality has steadily shown improvement with most of the initial technical issues ironed out, and our customers can enjoy the games smoothly.
"We are also heartened that our IPTV (Internet Protocol TV) service has remained robust throughout.”
Over-the-top media services are those that are offered directly via the Internet, bypassing traditional platforms such as cable or satellite.
StarHub said it will continue working with customers who face issues to ensure that Premier League matches are streamed smoothly.
“This has been a humbling learning experience for us, and we are grateful for the patience and understanding from our customers, who have graciously given us the time to augment and improve our product,” the company added.
StarHub said on Aug 8 that preliminary investigations showed that its network "was not tuned to react to the sudden surge of concurrent users", which resulted in error messages triggered on some of their customers' devices.
The telco did not address the issue of compensation for affected users.
In February, StarHub signed an exclusive partnership with the Premier League to broadcast its matches for the next six years from this season.
Broadcast rights were previously held by Singtel for 12 straight years.
After announcing its price plans for Premier League packages, StarHub saw an overwhelming response to its early bird rates for the Premier+ over-the-top service. The response promoted the telco to extend its promotion for a second time.