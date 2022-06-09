'Overwhelming response' for StarHub's Premier League package, promo offer available to all until Jun 19, says telco

SINGAPORE: Following what StarHub called an “overwhelming response” for its newly announced Premier League package, the telco said on Thursday (Jun 9) that promotional prices would be available to all customers until Jun 19.

StarHub had earlier said on Wednesday that early bird prices, starting at S$19.99, would be open to the first 25,000 subscribers between Jun 9 and June 30.

Thursday's launch of Premier+, StarHub's new service screening live Premier League football matches, was met with long online queues, with some customers saying that they were unable to get through the payment process after being in line for a long period of time.

One user commented on StarHub’s Facebook page that they had been trying for hours but was unable to make the purchase.

Another said the website was "constantly crashing" and not viewable.

Some users on online forum HardwareZone reported that the website hung while they were trying to check out. Others said they had to exit and re-enter the online queue as the website showed an error during the process.

In response to CNA queries, StarHub said: “We are taking longer than expected to serve our customers, due to an overwhelming response, and apologise for the inconvenience caused.”

“We would like to assure that all customers who visit our online store as well as StarHub shops by Sunday, Jun 19 will be able to enjoy the early bird offers.”

StarHub holds the Singapore broadcast rights for one of sport's most popular properties. It has the rights for the next six years, starting from the 2022-2023 season, which begins in August.

Rival telco Singtel had previously held Singapore broadcast rights for the Premier League for 12 straight years.