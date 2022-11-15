StarHub received highest complaint rate among broadband service providers in August and September: IMDA

SINGAPORE: StarHub received the highest rate of complaints among broadband service providers in August and September 2022, according to an Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) report released on Monday (Nov 14).

StarHub received a complaint rate of 8.76 and 5.09 complaints per 10,000 subscribers in August and September 2022 respectively for its broadband services.

StarHub's complaint rate is considerably higher than other broadband service providers.

Singtel had 0.25 and 0.14 complaints per 10,000 subscribers in August and September this year. MyRepublic logged 0.31 and 0.20 and M1 had 0.20 and 0.10. ViewQwest recorded a rate of 0.70 complaints per 10,000 subscribers each month in the same period.

IMDA's report noted that a complaint is defined as "any expression of dissatisfaction with a telecom service that requires follow up by the service provider".

The authority also said it published the statistics on telecom service providers’ handling of consumer feedback to "provide consumers with information on service providers’ performance in handling complaints" and to encourage service providers to improve their customer service standards.