Muslims in Singapore to mark start of Ramadan on Apr 3

SINGAPORE: Muslims in Singapore will usher in the holy month of Ramadan on Sunday (Apr 3).

The holy month begins with a sighting of the new moon based on the Islamic lunar calendar, after which religious authorities will declare the start of Ramadan.

In announcing the date, the Mufti of Singapore noted that according to astronomical calculations, the crescent for the month of Ramadan is unlikely to be seen above the horizon of Singapore at sunset on Friday evening.

“This means that tomorrow (Saturday) is the 30th day of the month of Syaaban. As such, I am pleased to declare that the beginning of Ramadan for 1443H falls on Sunday, Apr 3, 2022.”

The Mufti, Dr Nazirudin Mohd Nasir, wished all Muslims in Singapore a meaningful fasting experience.

“I would like to wish all Muslims in Singapore a meaningful fasting experience and to fill the month with good deeds and deep spirituality,” he said. “May this blessed month shape us to be successful Muslims in this world, and may God bestow upon us his blessings in the hereafter.”