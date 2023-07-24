Start-up Silicon Box’s semiconductor factory to create up to 1,200 jobs, boosting Singapore's manufacturing hub status

SINGAPORE: Singapore-based semiconductor start-up Silicon Box has set up a S$2.65 billion factory in Tampines, creating more than a thousand jobs and boosting the country’s status as an advanced manufacturing hub.

At full production, the 73,000 sq m manufacturing and research and development facility – touted as the world's most advanced semiconductor factory – will employ up to 1,200 workers in roles such as engineers and digital experts.

“The Singapore government is the most efficient government, compared to what I have experienced,” said Dr Han Byung Joon, co-founder and chief executive officer of Silicon Box.

“If I relocate talent existing in the world, and Singapore is a more likeable country to move into rather than other countries at this point of time.”