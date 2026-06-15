Former Changi chalet among growing number of state properties given new lease of life

SINGAPORE: A popular holiday chalet along Jalan Loyang Besar sat disused for years after having last served as a temporary workers’ dormitory.

Now, the site in Changi – which is around 40 years old – is undergoing restoration and redevelopment into a co-living resort, with operators seeking to preserve much of its original character.

Timber screens that once separated the chalets have been repurposed into tables and chairs. Developers are also keeping its roofs – made of terracotta clay tiles – and about 40 per cent of the existing landscape, said Coliwoo’s executive chairman and CEO Kelvin Lim.

The Coliwoo Resort Changi, which emphasises sustainability and harmony with nature, is expected to open in August.

"If you were to build it brand new, it would take at least three years. For us, a restoration takes around 10 months and that is already a fast-track programme," Mr Lim told CNA.