Man charged with making false declaration in stay-home notice application

SINGAPORE: A Singapore permanent resident was charged on Friday (Oct 15) with making a false declaration in his application to opt out of serving his stay-home notice at a dedicated facility.

Lu Yi Yin, 48, arrived in Singapore on Jul 14 this year and was served with a stay-home notice until Jul 28, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

Court documents showed that Lu, who is from Taiwan, allegedly declared in a form that he would be occupying his place of residence alone or with household members with the same travel history and stay-home notice duration.

When enforcement officers conducted checks at Lu's home on Jul 15, ICA said they found two other household members who did not share the same travel history as him staying in the same place.

If found guilty under the Infectious Diseases Act, Lu could be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$10,000, or both.