Man charged with making false declaration in stay-home notice application

SINGAPORE: A Singapore permanent resident was charged on Friday (Oct 15) with making a false declaration in his application to opt out of serving his stay-home notice at a dedicated facility.
Lu Yi Yin, 48, arrived in Singapore on Jul 14 this year and was served with a stay-home notice until Jul 28, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).
Court documents showed that Lu, who is from Taiwan, allegedly declared in a form that he would be occupying his place of residence alone or with household members with the same travel history and stay-home notice duration.
When enforcement officers conducted checks at Lu's home on Jul 15, ICA said they found two other household members who did not share the same travel history as him staying in the same place.
If found guilty under the Infectious Diseases Act, Lu could be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$10,000, or both.
ICA reminded members of the public to submit "truthful and accurate" information for all health, travel and stay-home notice-related declarations.
"Firm enforcement action will be taken against those found to have made false declarations."
Strict compliance with stay-home notice requirements is key to safeguarding the health and safety of our population, ICA added.
"All travellers who opt to serve their stay-home notice at their place of residence must remain there at all times," said the authority.
Their movements will be monitored through electronic monitoring devices and random physical checks.
Travellers entering Singapore from selected countries or regions are allowed to serve their stay-home notice at their own homes instead of at dedicated facilities.
Those who choose to do so must not have travelled to any other country or region in the 14 consecutive days prior to entering Singapore.
They must occupy their homes alone, or only with household members who share the same travel history and stay-home notice duration.
