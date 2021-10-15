Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Man charged with making false declaration in stay-home notice application
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Man charged with making false declaration in stay-home notice application

Man charged with making false declaration in stay-home notice application

A traveller is seen at Changi Airport in Singapore. (File photo: AFP/Roslan Rahman)

Afifah Darke
Afifah Darke
15 Oct 2021 11:23AM (Updated: 15 Oct 2021 11:23AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: A Singapore permanent resident was charged on Friday (Oct 15) with making a false declaration in his application to opt out of serving his stay-home notice at a dedicated facility. 

Lu Yi Yin, 48, arrived in Singapore on Jul 14 this year and was served with a stay-home notice until Jul 28, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

Court documents showed that Lu, who is from Taiwan, allegedly declared in a form that he would be occupying his place of residence alone or with household members with the same travel history and stay-home notice duration. 

When enforcement officers conducted checks at Lu's home on Jul 15, ICA said they found two other household members who did not share the same travel history as him staying in the same place.

If found guilty under the Infectious Diseases Act, Lu could be jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$10,000, or both.

Related:

ICA reminded members of the public to submit "truthful and accurate" information for all health, travel and stay-home notice-related declarations.

"Firm enforcement action will be taken against those found to have made false declarations." 

Strict compliance with stay-home notice requirements is key to safeguarding the health and safety of our population, ICA added.

"All travellers who opt to serve their stay-home notice at their place of residence must remain there at all times," said the authority. 

Their movements will be monitored through electronic monitoring devices and random physical checks.

Travellers entering Singapore from selected countries or regions are allowed to serve their stay-home notice at their own homes instead of at dedicated facilities.

Those who choose to do so must not have travelled to any other country or region in the 14 consecutive days prior to entering Singapore.

They must occupy their homes alone, or only with household members who share the same travel history and stay-home notice duration.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

 

Source: CNA/ad(zl)

Related Topics

COVID-19 Immigration and Checkpoints Authority

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us