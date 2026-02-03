Singapore tourism spending rises to record S$23.9 billion in first three quarters of 2025

SINGAPORE: Tourism spending in Singapore reached a record S$23.9 billion (US$18.8 billion) in the first three quarters of 2025, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said on Tuesday (Feb 3).

The country's tourism sector saw "steady growth" last year, with tourism receipts rising 6.5 per cent year-on-year between January and September 2025, STB said in a media release.

"Tourism receipts performance from January to September 2025 puts full-year performance on track to exceed STB's projections of S$29 (billion) to S$30.5 billion for 2025," it added.

The full-year tourism receipts figure for 2025 will be available in the second quarter of this year.

TOURISM SPENDING

Tourism receipts growth was largely led by sightseeing, entertainment and gaming, and food and beverage, with each showing 15 per cent growth, STB said.

Mainland China, Indonesia, and Australia were the top tourism-receipt-generating markets, contributing S$3.68 billion, S$2.09 billion and S$1.54 billion, respectively. The figures exclude receipts from the sightseeing, entertainment and gaming category.

Tourists from mainland China spent 3 per cent more than they did during the first three quarters of 2024, with their food and beverage spending rising 19 per cent to lead the increase in receipts.