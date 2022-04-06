International cruises possible by end of the year, says STB as Royal Caribbean ship arrives in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Holidaymakers may be able to cruise to international destinations from Singapore by the end of the year, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said on Wednesday (Apr 6) as a new Royal Caribbean vessel prepares to begin its season here.

“We are in discussions with various governments of Southeast Asian countries to align on a set of safe cruise standards. Some possible destinations include Bali, Penang, Port Klang and Phuket," said STB director of cruise Annie Chang in response to a CNA query.

“We hope to be able to offer cruises out of Singapore with international destinations by end of this year.”

For now, cruises will sail round-trips from Singapore with no ports of call.

The latest offering is Royal Caribbean International's Spectrum of the Seas, which arrived in Singapore waters in March for its first season in the region. It will begin three- and four-night “cruise to nowhere” sailings billed as “Ocean Getaways” on Apr 11.

It was previously announced that the ship would sail from Singapore to Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam from Oct 21, subject to approval from Singapore authorities.

When asked by CNA, Royal Caribbean said this plan remains in place.

“Travellers can look forward to spectacular three- to nine-night sailings that will visit Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, starting Oct 21, 2022,” the cruise operator said.

“The long-awaited comeback of cruising to destinations is subject to approval from the Singapore authorities based on the prevailing health situation and border measures.”