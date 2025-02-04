Singapore tourism sector posts strong performance in 2024; tourist spending set to hit new high

SINGAPORE: Singapore's tourism sector posted record receipts in 2024, setting a new record in tourism spending.

In a press release on Tuesday (Feb 4), the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said tourism receipts are likely to "reach the upper bound of STB’s 2024 forecast".

STB's forecast for 2024 was S$27.5 billion (US$20.2 billion) to S$29.0 billion.

Tourism receipts reached S$22.4 billion between January and September 2024 - an increase of 10 per cent compared to the same period in 2023.

Tourism receipts is likely to exceed the last record of S$27.7 billion in 2019, said STB.

The full-year 2024 figure will be available in the second quarter of 2025.

TOURISM SPENDING

Spending in all categories also showed year-on-year growth, led by sightseeing, entertainment & gaming at 25 per cent, followed by accommodation at 17 per cent.

The food & beverage and shopping categories saw a 6 per cent and 5 per cent increase respectively, with other categories such as airfares and business spending contributing to the tourism receipts as well, said STB.

Arrivals from China, Indonesia and Australia emerged as the top tourism receipts generating markets, contributing S$3.58 billion, S$2.13 billion, and S$1.44 billion respectively. The figures exclude the sightseeing, entertainment & gaming category.

Arrivals from China and Japan also showed strong year-on-year growth in tourism receipts, said STB.