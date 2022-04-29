Logo
2 women charged with stealing more than 100 boxes of COVID-19 ART kits worth S$14,000
2 women charged with stealing more than 100 boxes of COVID-19 ART kits worth S$14,000

File photo of a health worker performing a COVID-19 swab test. (Photo: iStock)

Davina Tham
Davina Tham
29 Apr 2022 11:22AM (Updated: 29 Apr 2022 11:25AM)
SINGAPORE: Two women were on Friday (Apr 29) charged with stealing more than 100 boxes of antigen rapid test (ART) kits valued at about S$14,000.

Deng Xiangying, 27, and Audrey Sau Qi Ng, 24, were both given one count each of dishonest misappropriation of property and laundering the benefits of criminal conduct.

They are accused of stealing 103 boxes of ART kits at the Little India bus terminal at about 3.40pm on Sep 19, 2021, according to charge sheets. 

They then allegedly sold 44 boxes of the test kits for about S$5,300 between Sep 29 and Oct 1, 2021.

On Thursday, the police said that the two women allegedly stole the ART kits from the Tekka COVID-19 quick test centre where they were deployed, and sold them for profit online.

The quick test centre in Tekka was located at the Little India bus terminal.

Both women will return to court next month.

The penalty for dishonest misappropriation of property is jail for up to two years, a fine or both.

The penalty for laundering the benefits of criminal conduct is jail for up to 10 years, a fine of up to S$500,000 or both.

