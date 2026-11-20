SINGAPORE: A 42-year-old man who raped his teenage stepdaughter was sentenced to 11 years and nine months' jail and 12 strokes of the cane on Friday (Nov 20).

He pleaded guilty in the High Court to one charge of rape. Another charge of sexually assaulting the same victim was considered in sentencing.

The offender cannot be named due to a court order protecting the identity of the victim, who was 17 at the time of the offences.

The victim was cared for by another relative from a young age. In 2021, aged 16, she moved home to live with her mother, stepfather and stepsiblings.

The stepfather was in a position of responsibility over the teen, who addressed him as her father, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Leong Kit Yu.

One morning in October or November 2022, the victim was at home when her stepfather tried to kiss her. She was disgusted and tried but failed to push him away.

The man proceeded to sexually assault the victim, who continued struggling but failed to get away.

He then laid a mattress on the bedroom floor and asked her to lie down. She did as she was told because she was scared, said Mr Leong.

The man raped the victim, who did not resist because she felt that doing so was futile, said the prosecutor. After the assault, she went to the toilet and cried.

Her stepfather noticed after she came out of the toilet, and asked if she had cried. She said no and proceeded to take her infant stepsibling to the toilet for a bath.

The victim did not immediately tell her mother about the assault because she lacked the courage to do so, said the prosecutor.

She also did not make a police report at the time because she did not want her stepsiblings to lose their father, on whom they were financially dependent.

About one year later, in October 2023, the victim ran away from home. Over text message, she told her mother about what her stepfather had done, but her mother did not report the assault.

The victim stayed with neighbours and friends after leaving home. One of her friends sought help from a social worker to find proper accommodation for her.

After the victim told the social worker about the assault, the social worker made a police report on her behalf. The offender was arrested in March 2024 and charged in court in September 2025.

In sentencing, Justice Mavis Chionh said the offender's abuse of trust and violation of the home the victim shared with him were recognised as aggravating factors.

The offence of rape carries a maximum penalty of 20 years' jail with a fine or caning.