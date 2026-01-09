Woman accused of abusing stepchildren by confining them in toilet for months set to plead guilty

SINGAPORE: The stepmother of two children who were abused by their father until one of them died is set to plead guilty to charges of joining her then-spouse in ill-treating the children.

The 35-year-old Singaporean woman, who cannot be named to protect the identities of the victims including the surviving boy, was given the date of Mar 13 to plead guilty after a pre-trial conference on Friday (Jan 9).

She faces six charges pertaining to the abuse of the children and to lying to the police about being abused by her then-spouse. She had testified during the man's trial that they were in the midst of divorce proceedings.

The girl was five when she died and her brother was a year younger than her.

The woman is accused of ill-treating her two stepchildren, along with her then-husband, by barricading them in the corner of a room measuring around 90cm by 90cm with limited space for movement.

This was over about eight months from February 2016.

She is also accused of ill-treating the children with her then-husband by confining the kids naked in the toilet from October 2016 to August 2017.

On Aug 12, 2017, the woman allegedly gave false information to the police by claiming that her husband had punched her a few times when she did not want to entertain him, intending to get the officer to stop investigating her.

The following week, she allegedly lied to the police that her husband had wanted to have sex with her, but assaulted her when she refused and tried to resist.

The girl was presented dead at a hospital on Aug 12, 2017, malnourished and skinny.

Her stepmother had testified at the trial of her father.

The father of the children was ultimately sentenced to life imprisonment.

If convicted of ill-treating a child under her care, the woman could be jailed for up to four years, fined up to S$4,000, or both per charge.

If convicted of giving false information to the police, she could be jailed for up to a year, fined up to S$5,000, or both.