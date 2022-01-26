Stern warning issued to teenager who flipped signboard that hit child along Keong Saik Road: Police

SINGAPORE: The teenager who flipped a signboard along Keong Saik Road, causing it to hit a child, was issued a stern warning after expressing remorse over the incident.

A video of the incident, which took place on Nov 8 last year, was circulated online. In the video, the teenager was seen flipping a “wet floor” signboard out of his friend’s hand, causing it to hit the child, who had been standing nearby.

Police said in a statement at the time that it was investigating a group of four teenagers for public nuisance and dishonest misappropriation of property.

In an update on Wednesday (Jan 26) police said that the teenager had “wanted to play a prank on his friend”, who had been holding the sign in his hand.

“He sneaked up to his friend from behind and smacked the sign from his friend’s hand, before running off. His action sent the sign flying out of his friend’s hand, causing it to hit a child who was standing nearby.”

The child suffered some bruises as a result, it added.