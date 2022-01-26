Stern warning issued to teenager who flipped signboard that hit child along Keong Saik Road: Police
SINGAPORE: The teenager who flipped a signboard along Keong Saik Road, causing it to hit a child, was issued a stern warning after expressing remorse over the incident.
A video of the incident, which took place on Nov 8 last year, was circulated online. In the video, the teenager was seen flipping a “wet floor” signboard out of his friend’s hand, causing it to hit the child, who had been standing nearby.
Police said in a statement at the time that it was investigating a group of four teenagers for public nuisance and dishonest misappropriation of property.
In an update on Wednesday (Jan 26) police said that the teenager had “wanted to play a prank on his friend”, who had been holding the sign in his hand.
“He sneaked up to his friend from behind and smacked the sign from his friend’s hand, before running off. His action sent the sign flying out of his friend’s hand, causing it to hit a child who was standing nearby.”
The child suffered some bruises as a result, it added.
Police said the teenager was remorseful for his actions during investigations, saying he did not intend to hit the child and did not realise the girl was hit.
“He was apologetic for the harm and distress caused to the child,” they said.
“He wrote a note of apology to the child and her mother, and offered to make amends, including full payment of the child’s medical expenses. The note of apology and the offer of compensation have been conveyed to the family.”
A stern warning was also issued to the teenager’s 18-year-old friend, who had been holding the sign.
“He picked up the sign along Keong Saik Road,” police said. “This friend has been warned for an offence of dishonest misappropriation of property.
“Earlier, he had apologised to the child’s mother at the scene.”
The second teenager was found not responsible for the harm caused to the child, police added.
Police took into consideration the fact that both teenagers had a clean record, as well as their relative youth, in deciding to issue warnings instead of prosecution.
“In particular, for the first-mentioned person, the police and the Attorney-General’s Chambers took into account the fact that he had not intended to cause hurt to the child, was remorseful about the act afterwards, and had sought to make amends through an apology and an offer to pay for the medical expenses incurred,” it said.