Still ‘too risky’ to allow households of five to dine in, but authorities studying move: Lawrence Wong

SINGAPORE: It is currently still “too risky” to allow five people from the same household to dine in together, but it is a move authorities will look into, said co-chair of the COVID-19 taskforce Lawrence Wong on Wednesday (Oct 20).

Speaking at a press conference, Mr Wong said the suggestion had come from the Restaurant Association of Singapore (RAS), and authorities "understand where (they are) coming from".

“For now, we think it's still too risky to make such a move because of the pressure on the healthcare system, but it is indeed something we are looking into.”

His comments come as present COVID-19 restrictions have been extended for a month, although Mr Wong, who is also the Finance Minister, added that it does not mean “all the measures will have to remain frozen or static” throughout.

“We will continually review the situation in the coming weeks to see if there is any scope for calibrated easing, and in instances where the risks are acceptable ... we will consider moving first on these measures.”