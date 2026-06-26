Singapore-registered ship hit by projectile in Strait of Hormuz, crew members safe
No Singaporean crew members are on board the Ever Lovely, says the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore.
SINGAPORE: A Singapore-registered container ship suffered minor damage from an unknown projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said on Friday (Jun 26).
The vessel, Ever Lovely, was hit at about 10pm Singapore time on Jun 25 as it was leaving the strategic waterway, one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes.
The ship's bridge area was damaged.
MPA said the container ship has since completed its transit through the Strait of Hormuz and is continuing on its voyage.
All 21 crew members on board are safe, and there are no Singaporeans among them.
Ever Lovely is owned by Taiwan shipping operator Evergreen Marine Corp.
Evergreen Marine said the ship was off Oman when it was struck by "an unidentified object" while following the UK Maritime Trade Operation's recommended route.
"The crew's preliminary inspection revealed damage to the eaves of the bridge superstructure and to the bridge windows," the company said in a statement to Taiwan's stock exchange.
"No injuries were sustained by personnel, and the vessel and cargo remained unharmed.
"The main engine and all navigation equipment continued to operate normally, and there were no issues affecting the vessel's seaworthiness."
MPA said it will continue to remain in close contact with the vessel's management company and provide the necessary assistance.
“MPA is deeply concerned about the incident, which was unprovoked, unjustifiable, and a breach of international law,” the authority said.
“All actions affecting international shipping must fully comply with international law, in particular the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, and not endanger the safety of seafarers and ships at sea.”
The incident on Thursday prompted the United Nations to suspend efforts to evacuate trapped mariners.
Arsenio Dominguez, the secretary general of the International Maritime Organisation, said in a statement that he had paused the evacuation plan "to reconfirm that the necessary safety guarantees continue to be in place for the ships on our evacuation list".
The vessel that was hit on Thursday was not travelling under the IMO's evacuation framework, which began on Tuesday evening, he said.
The Iranian agency that claims to regulate traffic there issued a warning after the incident.
"Any passage through routes outside the framework designated by PGSA will not be covered by safe passage guarantees," the Persian Gulf Strait Authority said on X.
Iran imposed a blockade of the strait during the war, sparking a global economic shock, and has since said it plans to introduce what it terms maritime service fees.
The United States has warned against Iran charging fees for passage through the vital waterway.
Both sides are trying to forge a final agreement after signing a memorandum of understanding to end their conflict that started in late February.