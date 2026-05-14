Man loses S$4.9 million in Strait of Hormuz funding assistance scam involving impersonation of PM Wong, Cabinet secretary

SINGAPORE: A man has lost at least S$4.9 million (US$3.8 million) to a Strait of Hormuz funding assistance scam, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Thursday (May 14), as it advised members of the public to be vigilant against scams involving the impersonation of senior government officials.

In a news release, police said the scammers – who appear to be targeting business professionals who have had prior interactions with government officials – would impersonate government officials, including the Secretary to the Cabinet, to inform the victim to attend a virtual meeting with the Singapore president, ministers, and other officials.

The victim would be requested to provide an email address to receive a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) for the meeting.

The scammers would also inform the victim to endorse the NDA and furnish a copy of their identification cards.

Police said that in one instance, a victim received a WhatsApp message from a profile with Secretary to the Cabinet Wong Hong Kuan's photo, informing him to attend a meeting with Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.